2023 has been another interesting year in the eminent domain world. We've reported on some interesting court decisions, we've seen funding make its way to some critical infrastructure projects in California and changing weather continues to make resiliency and natural disasters a hot topic for inverse condemnation law. But before 2023 winds down, there are some exciting end-of-year events and we hope to see you there.

On November 2, the Southern California Chapter of the Appraisal Institute (SCCAI) will be hosting its 56th Annual Litigation Seminar in Cerritos. There are some great topics on partial takings, environmental litigation and electric transmission projects.

On November 3, International Right of Way Association (IRWA) Chapter 11 will be hosting the Region 1 fall forum in San Diego. Jillian Leivas and I will be providing a case law update, where we'll cover all the interesting eminent domain and takings decisions from 2023. SANDAG will also be covering its upcoming projects, and we'll get some other great updates on appraisal and right-of-way acquisition issues.

On November 28 – 30, the Association of California Water Agencies will be hosting its 2023 Fall Conference. In addition to some great topics on upcoming water projects and wildfire preparedness, Nossaman will be hosting a reception, so please stop by and say hello!

On November 30 – December 1, County Counsels' Association of California will host its annual Land Use Study Section Fall 2023 Meeting in Monterey. I will be providing a presentation, "Land Use Planning and Development: Case Law and Takings Update", where I'll cover recent land use, eminent domain and inverse condemnation takings litigation and legislation in California.

On December 5, IRWA will be hosting its annual Tri-Chapter luncheon at the Richard Nixon Library with the Los Angeles, Inland Empire, and Orange County Chapters. Nossaman is the bar sponsor, so come grab a drink on us!

On December 6, Mobility 21 will be co-hosting the 2023 California Transportation Commission Holiday Reception in Riverside at the Atrium.

In addition to the upcoming events, we're also starting to plan for our 2024 Nossaman eminent domain seminars in both Northern California and Southern California. If you have any particular topics or issues covered, please reach out and let me know. We hope to see you soon!

