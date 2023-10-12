To mitigate the effects of climate change and years of drought, California plans to double the amount of recycled water produced in the state by 2040 – but is producing more water enough? There's a rising trend of building energy recovery facilities in wastewater facilities to reduce the reliance on existing utility providers and powering the plant with biogas generated from sludge processing and co-digestion of organic waste diverted from landfills. Are energy recovery facilities a passing trend, or are they the future of clean water in California?
We explore these questions and more in the inaugural issue of Nossaman's California Water Views – 2023 Outlook. In this publication, our attorneys and policy advisors who are committed to the water sector identify the pivotal issues they're watching now and for the future. Click here to download our 2023 Outlook, which covers topics ranging from climate change and infrastructure funding to an ever-evolving regulatory landscape.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.