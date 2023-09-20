A decades-long battle over a proposed desalination plant generated considerable attention for desalination. Despite the defeat of the Poseidon plant in Huntington Beach, CA, the California Coastal Commission has approved multiple plants since. As a result, substantial questions remain about desalination's role in California's water future. In "The Future of Desalination, Post-Poseidon," we analyze the most significant barriers and opportunities for desalination to help California overcome its future water shortage issues due to population growth and climate change.



"The Future of Desalination, Post-Poseidon" is a part of Nossaman's California Water Views - 2023 Outlook, a publication in which Nossaman's attorneys review topics impacting the water industry now and into the future, including funding for water projects, water system consolidation, PFAS and more.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.