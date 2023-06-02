ARTICLE

We are excited to share that ZwitterCo, a start-up company harnessing the properties of zwitterions — molecules with an equal number of positively- and negatively-charged groups — to create robust polymeric membranes for industrial applications, received the 2023 Breakthrough Technology Company of the Year award, one of the 2023 Global Water Awards. The award recognizes an early-stage technology company that made the most impressive breakthrough into the global water technology market in 2022.

