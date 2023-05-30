ARTICLE

On today's episode of Legal Download, attorneys from Kelley Drye's Environmental practice will be joined by Kathi Wurzel, a board-certified toxicologist with NewFields, an environmental and engineering consulting firm, to discuss the first proposed national drinking water standard for PFAS released by the EPA this spring. Associate Sabrina Morelli moderates the discussion as Kathi, partner Steven Humphreys and associate Zoe Makoul discuss the standards and the impact of PFAS.

self Kelley Drye Legal Download · EPA Proposes First National Drinking Water Standard for PFAS

