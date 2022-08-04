ARTICLE

PFAS regulations are top of mind for U.S. manufacturers, as both the EPA and various states are stepping up efforts to monitor and regulate these so-called "forever chemicals" in soil and water. Womble Bond Dickinson Partner Brad De Vore regularly counsels companies on PFAS issues and recently, he joined Water & Wastes Digest for a video discussion of the latest trends.

De Vore talked about the status of PFAS regulations throughout the U.S., particularly at the state levels, and explains what a new Department of Defense memo could mean for utilities. He also talks about disposal liabilities for PFAS.

