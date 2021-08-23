ARTICLE

How The Infrastructure Bill And Future Legislation Will Impact The Energy Industry Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC U.S. Senators on August 10 passed a $1.2 trillion piece of legislation aimed at modernizing many aspects of our country's infrastructure that has notable implications for the energy industry.

Emerging Trends In US Offshore Wind Energy Development WilmerHale Interest in US offshore wind development is at an all-time high, as the Biden Administration and lawmakers continue to create renewable energy project incentives and opportunities, shareholders demand action from companies ...

Climate And Clean Energy Policy State Of Play Holland & Knight Clean energy initiatives and legislation continue to advance with unprecedented direction, momentum and clout in the federal government. President Joe Biden and Congressional Democrats remain fiercely committed to...

The Jones Act, Offshore Wind Projects And The Implications For Nova Scotian Ports Cox & Palmer A piece of United States federal legislation may provide Nova Scotia's ports with inadvertent economic benefits.

Resolving Prior Mortgage Issues On Greenfield Renewable Energy Projects Husch Blackwell LLP Prior mortgages are typical due-diligence items in the real estate title review process for renewable energy projects. Resolving issues related to prior mortgages is key to establishing a title policy that is ...