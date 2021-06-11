The City of Dayton plans to sue Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and the U.S. Department of Defense to prevent the continued chemical contamination of drinking water. While Wright-Patt responded that it is taking an "aggressive" approach to addressing the issue, and is collaborating with state authorities, the City of Dayton threatened to file a lawsuit in early May if the situation is not addressed.

Read more in the Dayton Daily News here.

