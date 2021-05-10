In this month's newsletter, we are thrilled to feature Gradiant, a technology-driven, end-to-end wastewater treatment solution provider. With a robust product portfolio and proven technical and operational expertise, Gradiant provides desalination, brine concentration, and industrial recycling solutions that enable sustainable and cost-effective water treatment, achieving eco-friendly industrial growth. The company serves customers across the globe via its corporate headquarters in Boston, Massachusetts, its research and development facility in Singapore, and its operating subsidiaries in India, China, Australia, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, and the American Southwest.

In January 2021, Gradiant announced that it has secured 18 new project wins in the second half of 2020 across its Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East, and US offices. Fourteen projects were secured with APAC-based organizations, following the 12 projects previously awarded to the company across the region in the first half of 2020. To meet evolving customer requirements, the company has also introduced its latest asset management platform, SmartOps, which will be part of Gradiant's plants around the world.

The 18 new projects include both Design-Build-Own-Operate (DBOO) and Design-Build (DB) projects in pharmaceutical, latex, food and beverage, seawater desalination, mining, steel, and chemical industries, and range from the treatment of highly contaminated industrial effluent for reuse to the treatment of seawater. The DB projects secured have a total contract value of approximately USD 10 million, while the remaining DBOO projects secured have a USD 11 million average revenue and a total contract value of USD 190 million. Gradiant secured 30 projects in total over the entirety of 2020, delivering a combined contract value of over USD 400 million.

Prakash Govindan, co-founder and COO of Gradiant, stated of this new slate of projects, "The acquisition of 30 new projects continues Gradiant's multi-fold year-on-year growth in Asia Pacific, and enables the company to enter the new year in a market leading position despite challenges arising from COVID-19. This milestone was further boosted by the launch of various solution suites and further expansion into key Asia Pacific markets, placing the company in an optimal position to better service the region's water treatment market, valued at more than US 5 billion according to Global Water Intelligence."

Supported by over 250 talented employees throughout the APAC region, Gradiant is on track to accelerate its expansion across the Eastern Hemisphere over the next few years. "We are optimistic that this growth momentum will continue in 2021 with an increasingly global focus on sustainability, and we look forward to working with more like-minded partners across the globe to achieve our vision of sustainable growth," Govindan stated.

