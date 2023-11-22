ARTICLE

Expanding on the plastic bag ban and in an effort to create a lower waste state, the Delaware Legislature has banned most of the non-biodegradable plastic and polystyrene foam materials frequently used in restaurants and other food service providers.

Included in the ban are plastic straws, polystyrene foam (commonly referred to as Styrofoam) containers including lidded containers and cups, single-service plastic beverage stirrers, cocktail picks, and sandwich picks. If these are wooden or otherwise made of biodegradable or compostable materials, they are still permitted. Plastic utensils (forks, spoons, knives) and other plastic containers are absent from the law, meaning there is no violation for their continued use.

This ban will take effect on July 1, 2025. Fines and violations will not be enforced until one year after the effective date, meaning July 1, 2026.

