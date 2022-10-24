Last week at the Future of Energy Conference hosted by the Thorium Energy Alliance, Associate Brian Raddatz learned about the advancements and exciting potential in recycling nuclear fissile waste. Not only could recycling nuclear fissile waste reduce the amount of waste generated by current nuclear power plants, we can make our current stores of nuclear waste a nuclear energy reserve that could last for decades, if not centuries!

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.