United States:
Recycling Nuclear Fissile Waste
24 October 2022
Marshall, Gerstein & Borun LLP
Last week at the Future of Energy Conference hosted by the
Thorium Energy Alliance, Associate Brian Raddatz learned about the advancements
and exciting potential in recycling nuclear fissile waste. Not only
could recycling nuclear fissile waste reduce the amount of waste
generated by current nuclear power plants, we can make our current
stores of nuclear waste a nuclear energy reserve that could last
for decades, if not centuries!
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
