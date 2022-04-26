Key Takeaways

What Is Happening? The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) published a proposed rule requiring certain facilities to prepare Facility Response Plans (FRPs) for responding to worst case discharges of Clean Water Act (CWA) listed hazardous substances. The proposed rule is available for public comment through May 27, 2022.

What Should I Do? Facility owners and operators, and related trade associations, potentially affected by the proposed rule should consider submitting public comments by the May 27, 2022 deadline.

The proposed rule seeks to expand the scope of facilities required to prepare FRPs, and the scope of substances to be addressed by FRPs, under the CWA. Currently, CWA regulations only require an owner or operator of a facility that could reasonably be expected to cause substantial harm to the environment by discharging oil into navigable waters to prepare and implement a FRP for responding to a worst case discharge of oil. The proposed regulations expand this to require facilities to evaluate harm caused by any of the 296 CWA listed hazardous substances. Where, based on a facility's location, it is reasonably expected that there could be substantial harm to the environment through a discharge into navigable waters, the facility must prepare and implement a FRP for responding to a worst case discharge of CWA listed hazardous substances. The proposed rule includes criteria to determine the applicability of the rule and whether a facility can cause substantial harm.

Background

The proposed rulemaking is in response to the settlement of a 2019 lawsuit brought by the Natural Resources Defense Council, among others, which asserted EPA is required to, but failed to, issue regulations "requiring non-transportation-related substantial-harm facilities to plan, prevent, mitigate and respond to worst case spills of hazardous substances."1

The Consent Decree requires EPA to take final action on a rule addressing worst case discharge plans for hazardous substances by September 2022.

Applicability Criteria