Waste Advantage Magazine covered a recent presentation of Riker Danzig Environmental Attorney Matthew A. Karmel at the Northeast Recycling Council's Virtual Fall Conference on October 14, 2021. Matt has spoken and written extensively about New Jersey's Environmental Justice Law, including its impact on the waste and recycling industry. During the recent presentation, Matt discussed New Jersey's Environmental Justice law, providing an overview of the law, the timeline and status of implementation of the law, and key considerations for communities and regulated entities. For the full article covering Matt's presentation, along with the rest of the panel, see Waste Advantage.

Please reach out to rdelavan@riker.com if you are interested in receiving a copy of Matt's NERC PowerPoint Presentation.

