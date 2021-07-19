ARTICLE

Matthew A. Karmel, an attorney in Riker Danzig's Environmental Law Group, recently co-authored an article for the July 2021 issue of Air & Waste Management Association's EM Magazine titled "New Jersey's Environmental Justice Law: A Potential Model for EJ National Focus." The article discusses New Jersey's Environmental Justice Law and the complicated issues that need to be considered before the law is implemented. "While the EJ Law is garnering a great deal of attention for its scope and potential impacts, care must be taken with the implementation regulations to provide a clear framework for affected facilities. These regulations are expected at the earliest in late 2021." Matt has been closely following the implementation of New Jersey's Environmental Justice Law, and has written and spoken extensively on the topic.

Matt co-authored the article with Chris Whitehead, who is the Air Practice Leader with Enviro-Sciences Inc. The article is on page 24 of the online issue.

Originally published by Air & Waste Management Association's EM Magazine - July 2021

