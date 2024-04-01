As Q1 2024 is coming to an end, there is still some uncertainty about what 2024, especially for the startup ecosystem. Is there light at the end of the tunnel, or is the light we see just the mere reflection? We all know markets are cyclical - what goes down (eventually) comes back up. I choose to think we are seeing signs of better times ahead. There are still challenges ahead, but for would-be entrepreneurs, embracing a healthy dose of faith and perseverance may be your best way to overcome these challenges.