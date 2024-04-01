United States:
Keep The Faith And Carry On
01 April 2024
Foley & Lardner
As Q1 2024 is coming to an end, there is still some uncertainty
about what 2024, especially for the startup ecosystem. Is there
light at the end of the tunnel, or is the light we see just the
mere reflection? We all know markets are cyclical - what goes down
(eventually) comes back up. I choose to think we are seeing signs
of better times ahead. There are still challenges ahead, but for
would-be entrepreneurs, embracing a healthy dose of faith and
perseverance may be your best way to overcome these challenges.
However, what's equally important is ensuring would-be
entrepreneurs don't lose faith. In the face of seemingly
endless challenges, potential founders have an opportunity to reset
their expectations and view entrepreneurship through a clearer,
more realistic lens.
