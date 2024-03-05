United States:
Q4 2023 Quarterly VC Update: Bobby Yazdani On The State Of Venture Capital Investing
In conjunction with our Q4 2023 Venture Financing Report, Josh Seidenfeld
sat down with Bobby Yazdani of Cota Capital to get his take on the state of
venture capital investing.
Key insights from Bobby Yazdani
On underwriters' ongoing hesitation to
invest: "[C]oming off of 2022 and 2023, I think
people are just gun-shy to underwrite investments. It's an
emotional reaction to two years of brutality. So, it's not the
lack of available capital – it's more the emotions of the
capital that's involved."
On growing as a leader and an
investor: "Experiencing failures over the past
30 years, I had the opportunity to learn a lot. And that has helped
me establish a methodology in terms of my selection and
underwriting processes."
On adding value to a professional
environment: "I don't want to occupy a room
because I have the loudest voice. I want to occupy a room because I
have something worthwhile to offer in terms of my knowledge and my
know-how."
Read full commentary from Bobby
Yazdani
