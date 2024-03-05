In conjunction with our Q4 2023 Venture Financing Report, Josh Seidenfeld sat down with Bobby Yazdani of Cota Capital to get his take on the state of venture capital investing.

Key insights from Bobby Yazdani

On underwriters' ongoing hesitation to invest: "[C]oming off of 2022 and 2023, I think people are just gun-shy to underwrite investments. It's an emotional reaction to two years of brutality. So, it's not the lack of available capital – it's more the emotions of the capital that's involved."

On growing as a leader and an investor: "Experiencing failures over the past 30 years, I had the opportunity to learn a lot. And that has helped me establish a methodology in terms of my selection and underwriting processes."

On adding value to a professional environment: "I don't want to occupy a room because I have the loudest voice. I want to occupy a room because I have something worthwhile to offer in terms of my knowledge and my know-how."

