Our Client Corner: Perspectives from Founders, Financiers, and Friends podcast series hosted by Mintz Member Joshua Fox explores the challenges and rewards associated with starting and running a business and investing in a business, through conversations with experienced entrepreneurs and investors working in the start-up community.

In this week's episode of Client Corner, Josh chats with Anna Turetsky, Principal, Venture Investments for the Mark Foundation for Cancer Research. Anna discusses the Mark Foundation's mission and her journey from a traditional venture capital firm to a nonprofit. She provides advice on pitching strategies for entrepreneurs and reflects on her experience as a woman navigating the venture capital and biotech industries.

