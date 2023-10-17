eaders from Shellworks, Emerson Collective, Dispatch Goods, and Galvanize Climate Solutions discuss their experiences building business focused on sustainability.

Goodwin partners Andrew Sparks and David Brekke hosted this panel on September 27, 2023 as part of the SOSV Climate Tech Summit.

Panelists

  • Lindsey Hoell, CEO & Founder of Dispatch Goods
  • Insiya Jafferjee, CEO and Co-founder of Shellworks
  • Joanna Lichter, Associate Director, Venture Capital at Emerson Collective
  • Veery Maxwell, Co-Head, Venture & Growth at Galvanize Climate Solutions

