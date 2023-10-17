United States:
Preparing For Early Stage VC Rounds: A Discussion With Female Founders (Video)
17 October 2023
Goodwin Procter LLP
eaders from Shellworks, Emerson Collective, Dispatch
Goods, and Galvanize Climate Solutions discuss their experiences
building business focused on sustainability.
Goodwin partners Andrew Sparks and David Brekke hosted this
panel on September 27, 2023 as part of the SOSV Climate Tech
Summit.
Panelists
- Lindsey Hoell, CEO & Founder of Dispatch Goods
- Insiya Jafferjee, CEO and Co-founder of Shellworks
- Joanna Lichter, Associate Director, Venture Capital at Emerson
Collective
- Veery Maxwell, Co-Head, Venture & Growth at Galvanize
Climate Solutions
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
