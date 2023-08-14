United States:
Venture Capital And The Future Of Technology Innovation
14 August 2023
Foley & Lardner
Here's a look at what happens when Washington seeks to
regulate Silicon Valley by enforcement. My Bay Area partner Louis
Lehot and I compare notes....
"We must recognize the value of venture capital and promote
an environment that supports and encourages its continued
growth," the authors conclude. "Otherwise, we risk losing
the tech industry's tremendous potential for our economy and
society."
