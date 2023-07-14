Cathay Capital Private Equity has announced it has closed its latest fund with $270 million.

The new fund, Small Cap IV, will target control and minority investments in healthcare, consumer and software/technology companies across North America, Europe and Asia.

Cathay, with U.S. offices in New York and San Francisco, is a global private equity and venture capital investment firm with about $5.5 billion in assets under management.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.