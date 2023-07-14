United States:
Cathay Capital Closes New Fund With $270 Million
14 July 2023
McGuireWoods LLP
Cathay Capital Private Equity has announced it has closed its latest fund with
$270 million.
The new fund, Small Cap IV, will target control and minority
investments in healthcare, consumer and software/technology
companies across North America, Europe and Asia.
Cathay, with U.S. offices in New York and San
Francisco, is a global private equity and venture capital
investment firm with about $5.5 billion in assets under
management.
