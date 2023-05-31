Coefficient is a B2B SaaS platform that enables users to improve business insights and increase productivity for operations, analyst, and finance professionals at enterprises of all sizes. Founded in 2019 and based in San Francisco, Coefficient recently raised $18 million in a Series A financing round from Battery Ventures, S28 Capital, and Foundation Capital to grow its platform.

Coefficient has created data- and reporting-automation tools that allow business users to get the data they need, when they need it, by using the familiar and popular spreadsheet interface. Coefficient connects Google Sheets directly to a company's systems, including CRM systems, accounting and payment platforms, data warehouses, and BI tools, so users can import live data directly into their spreadsheets, allowing them to analyze information with the spreadsheet functions they know, rather than learning how to become programmers.

"Our team is filled with passionate, creative people who are dedicated to disrupting a space that needs disrupting," shared co-founder and CEO Navneet Loiwal.

This great Coefficient team, backed by industry-leading investors and a host of easy-to-use products, is certainly a company to watch in 2023. You can learn more about Coefficient at https://coefficient.io/.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.