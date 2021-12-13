ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

In an informative webinar hosted by venture capital firm Pegasus Tech Ventures and law firm Morrison & Foerster, partners of both firms will discuss:

How strategic capital is thriving in today's venture environment

How startups can benefit from strategic capital

How corporate executives investing in startups make their organizations more innovative

self

Because of the generality of this update, the information provided herein may not be applicable in all situations and should not be acted upon without specific legal advice based on particular situations.

© Morrison & Foerster LLP. All rights reserved