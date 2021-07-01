For immediate release:
CHICAGO—The non-profit organization Chicago:Blend announced today the formation of an advisory board tasked with guiding the organization's strategic direction. This group of 33 external advisors represents a diverse mix of thought leaders from local venture capital (VC) firms, tech companies, and other strategic partners.
Founded in 2018 by local venture capitalists to bring more women and underrepresented professionals into tech, Chicago:Blend began tracking diversity gains at local VC firms and venture-backed companies two years ago to raise awareness about gender and racial disparities within the industry. The organization recently hired its first executive director and is currently developing new programs and initiatives.
"The advisory board will play a central role in providing insights and recommendations, as well as pointing us to new opportunities for Chicago:Blend to make an impact, as we work to increase representation of overlooked and underestimated professionals within venture capital," Chicago:Blend executive director Joey Mak said. "We are grateful to our advisory board members for contributing their time and talents to this effort and are optimistic about our collective ability to foster meaningful change."
The group will meet quarterly and will convene for its first meeting next month.
Joe Aguilar
Joanna Arras
Natalie Bauer Luce
Lon Chow
Claude Cimeus
Rick Desai
Jaime di Paulo
Colleen D. Egan
Tessa Flippin
Mike Gamson
Rodrigo Garcia
Samara Mejia Hernandez
Jerome Holston
Abhinaya Konduru
Abin Kuriakose
Amanda Lannert
Phyllis Lee
Kristin Malek
Jason Mercer
Samir Mirza
Maura O'Hara
David Olivencia
Tunde Oshinowo
Yvan-Claude Pierre
Elle Ramel
William Robinson
Amelia Salter
Neal Sáles-Griffin
Nuwan Samaraweera
Allison Weil
Tony Wilkins
Desiree Vargas Wrigley
Jessica Droste Yagan
