CHICAGO—The non-profit organization Chicago:Blend announced today the formation of an advisory board tasked with guiding the organization's strategic direction. This group of 33 external advisors represents a diverse mix of thought leaders from local venture capital (VC) firms, tech companies, and other strategic partners. 

Founded in 2018 by local venture capitalists to bring more women and underrepresented professionals into tech, Chicago:Blend began tracking diversity gains at local VC firms and venture-backed companies two years ago to raise awareness about gender and racial disparities within the industry. The organization recently hired its first executive director and is currently developing new programs and initiatives. 

"The advisory board will play a central role in providing insights and recommendations, as well as pointing us to new opportunities for Chicago:Blend to make an impact, as we work to increase representation of overlooked and underestimated professionals within venture capital," Chicago:Blend executive director Joey Mak said. "We are grateful to our advisory board members for contributing their time and talents  to this effort and are optimistic about our collective ability to foster meaningful change." 

The group will meet quarterly and will convene for its first meeting next month.

Joe Aguilar
Director - Investment Analysis & Due Diligence
Office of the Illinois Treasurer 

Joanna Arras
Partner
Baird Capital

Natalie Bauer Luce
Executive Vice President
Culloton + Bauer Luce

Lon Chow
Partner
Method Capital

Claude Cimeus
Product Manager
ActiveCampaign

Rick Desai
Managing Partner
Listen

Jaime di Paulo
President & CEO
Illinois Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

Colleen D. Egan
President & CEO
Illinois Science & Technology Coalition

Tessa Flippin
Partner
TechNexus Venture Collaborative

Mike Gamson
CEO
Relativity

Rodrigo Garcia
Little Village Capital & Angeles Investors

Samara Mejia Hernandez
Founding Partner
Chingona Ventures

Jerome Holston
Director
LGBT Chamber of Commerce of Illinois

Abhinaya Konduru
Senior Associate
M25

Abin Kuriakose
EVP of Innovation & Venture Strategy
World Business Chicago

Amanda Lannert
CEO
Jellyvision

Phyllis Lee
SVP, Marketing
Manifold Group

Kristin Malek
Director, Business Diversity
CDW

Jason Mercer
Principal, CAST US
Cleveland Avenue

Samir Mirza
Co-Founder & Executive Director
Fifth Star Funds

Maura O'Hara
Executive Director
Illinois Venture Capital Association

David Olivencia
Managing Director
Accenture

Tunde Oshinowo
Associate
Sandbox Industries

Yvan-Claude Pierre
Partner
Cooley LLP

Elle Ramel
Chicago Director
GET Cities

William Robinson
Market Leader - Technology Banking
Bridge Bank

Amelia Salter
Director, Programs
Chicagoland Chamber of Commerce

Neal Sáles-Griffin
Managing Director
Techstars Chicago

Nuwan Samaraweera
Chief Operating Officer
P33

Allison Weil
Partner
Hyde Park Venture Partners

Tony Wilkins
Managing Partner
Standing Oaks Venture Partners

Desiree Vargas Wrigley
Executive Director, TechRise
P33

Jessica Droste Yagan
CEO & Managing Partner
Impact Engine

