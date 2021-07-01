ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

For immediate release:

CHICAGO—The non-profit organization Chicago:Blend announced today the formation of an advisory board tasked with guiding the organization's strategic direction. This group of 33 external advisors represents a diverse mix of thought leaders from local venture capital (VC) firms, tech companies, and other strategic partners.

Founded in 2018 by local venture capitalists to bring more women and underrepresented professionals into tech, Chicago:Blend began tracking diversity gains at local VC firms and venture-backed companies two years ago to raise awareness about gender and racial disparities within the industry. The organization recently hired its first executive director and is currently developing new programs and initiatives.

"The advisory board will play a central role in providing insights and recommendations, as well as pointing us to new opportunities for Chicago:Blend to make an impact, as we work to increase representation of overlooked and underestimated professionals within venture capital," Chicago:Blend executive director Joey Mak said. "We are grateful to our advisory board members for contributing their time and talents to this effort and are optimistic about our collective ability to foster meaningful change."

The group will meet quarterly and will convene for its first meeting next month.

Joe Aguilar

Director - Investment Analysis & Due Diligence

Office of the Illinois Treasurer Joanna Arras

Partner

Baird Capital Natalie Bauer Luce

Executive Vice President

Culloton + Bauer Luce Lon Chow

Partner

Method Capital Claude Cimeus

Product Manager

ActiveCampaign Rick Desai

Managing Partner

Listen Jaime di Paulo

President & CEO

Illinois Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Colleen D. Egan

President & CEO

Illinois Science & Technology Coalition Tessa Flippin

Partner

TechNexus Venture Collaborative Mike Gamson

CEO

Relativity Rodrigo Garcia

Little Village Capital & Angeles Investors Samara Mejia Hernandez

Founding Partner

Chingona Ventures Jerome Holston

Director

LGBT Chamber of Commerce of Illinois Abhinaya Konduru

Senior Associate

M25 Abin Kuriakose

EVP of Innovation & Venture Strategy

World Business Chicago Amanda Lannert

CEO

Jellyvision Phyllis Lee

SVP, Marketing

Manifold Group Kristin Malek

Director, Business Diversity

CDW Jason Mercer

Principal, CAST US

Cleveland Avenue Samir Mirza

Co-Founder & Executive Director

Fifth Star Funds Maura O'Hara

Executive Director

Illinois Venture Capital Association David Olivencia

Managing Director

Accenture Tunde Oshinowo

Associate

Sandbox Industries Yvan-Claude Pierre

Partner

Cooley LLP Elle Ramel

Chicago Director

GET Cities William Robinson

Market Leader - Technology Banking

Bridge Bank Amelia Salter

Director, Programs

Chicagoland Chamber of Commerce Neal Sáles-Griffin

Managing Director

Techstars Chicago Nuwan Samaraweera

Chief Operating Officer

P33 Allison Weil

Partner

Hyde Park Venture Partners Tony Wilkins

Managing Partner

Standing Oaks Venture Partners Desiree Vargas Wrigley

Executive Director, TechRise

P33 Jessica Droste Yagan

CEO & Managing Partner

Impact Engine

Originally Published by Chicago:Blend

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.