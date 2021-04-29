ARTICLE

An interview with Malcolm Robinson at Black Venture Capital Consortium

In this episode of Impactful Conversations, Kaela Colwell, a San Francisco-based associate in Morrison & Foerster's Social Enterprise and Impact Investing Group, interviews Malcolm Robinson, the founder and executive director of the Black Venture Capital Consortium, or BVCC, which has launched an on-campus, four-track curriculum program in venture capital, entrepreneurship, user-experience design, and software engineering at historically black colleges and universities across the country, among other projects.

Kaela and Malcolm discuss, among other things, Malcolm's transition from investing to charitable work and how he founded BVCC. Malcolm also elaborates on his goals of bringing diversity to the start-up and venture capital space and the synergies between BVCC's internship program, fellowship program, and student-led fund. “So seeing firsthand the lack of diversity in the startup space and the VC space plus having more time on my hands was really what drove me to set up the Black Venture Capital Consortium,” he says.

