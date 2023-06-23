In companion orders issued on June 15, 2023, the US Federal Energy Regulatory Commission ("FERC") has (1) directed the North American Electric Reliability Corporation ("NERC"), its designated reliability organization, to develop extreme weather reliability requirements (the "NERC Order")1 and (2) ordered all US regulated transmission owners and transmission service providers to submit weather readiness reports in advance of the winter 2023-24 season (the "Reporting Order").2

What's Required of NERC

The NERC Order establishes an 18-month timeline for NERC to develop general weatherization rules and standards under Reliability Standard TPL-001-5.1, requiring transmission system planning for extreme heat and cold weather events that impact the Reliable Operation of the Bulk-Power System. Compliance requirements will largely be targeted to transmitters and not to generation or distribution entities.

The NERC Order requires:

(1) Developing benchmark planning cases based on prior major extreme heat and cold weather events and/or meteorological projections;

(2) Planning for extreme heat and cold weather events using steady-state and transient-stability analyses covering a range of extreme weather scenarios, including the resource's expected availability during extreme heat and cold weather conditions and the wide-area impacts of extreme heat and cold weather; and

(3) Developing corrective action plans that mitigate any instances where performance requirements for extreme heat and cold weather events are not met.

Timeline

NERC must submit the proposed reliability standard within 18 months of the date of publication of the NERC Order rule in the Federal Register. With publication likely in June or July 2023, the proposal will likely not be submitted before December 2024, following what may be an intricate and contentious NERC stakeholder consultation process. NERC must also develop a phased-in implementation timeline for the different requirements of the reliability standard (i.e., developing benchmark planning cases, conducting studies, developing corrective action plans) beginning within 12 months of the effective date of a FERC order approving the proposed reliability standard. Therefore, barring procedural extensions, the implementation timeline is not expected to be completed until late 2025.

What's Required of Transmission Providers

The Reporting Order is effectively an interim measure bridging to the development and implementation of the reliability standard. It requires that regulated transmission providers3 report to FERC on current or planned policies and processes for conducting extreme weather vulnerability assessments. These reports must include descriptions by the transmission provider of:

(1) The scope of the weather events it considered in its planning;

(2) The weather informational study inputs it considered;

(3) An explanation of how weather-related vulnerabilities are identified;

(4) An explanation of how costs of extreme weather events and preparations for extreme weather events are developed; and

(5) How it develops mitigation plans and shares mitigation planning efforts and information with customers, transmission system users, interconnected generators, and interconnected utility systems.

Timeline

Transmission providers must file these one-time reports within 120 days of the Reporting Order being published in the Federal Register, likely meaning these reports will be filed in October 2023.

Use TBD

FERC has not indicated how it intends to use the information submitted in the reports but noted that the reports are generally not intended to include confidential information—the reports are to disclose plans and practices, not to publicly release vulnerabilities. Once FERC receives the reports, FERC will determine what (if an

Footnotes

1. Transmission System Planning Performance Requirements for Extreme Weather, Docket No. RM22-10-000, 183 FERC ¶ 61,191 (2023).

2. One-Time Informational Reports on Extreme Weather Vulnerability Assessments, Climate Change, Extreme Weather, and Electric System Reliability, Docket No. RM22-16-000, 183 FERC ¶ 61,192 (2023).

3. This includes transmission-owning utilities and FERC-regulated regional transmission and independent system entities.

Visit us at mayerbrown.com

Mayer Brown is a global services provider comprising associated legal practices that are separate entities, including Mayer Brown LLP (Illinois, USA), Mayer Brown International LLP (England & Wales), Mayer Brown (a Hong Kong partnership) and Tauil & Chequer Advogados (a Brazilian law partnership) and non-legal service providers, which provide consultancy services (collectively, the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are established in various jurisdictions and may be a legal person or a partnership. PK Wong & Nair LLC ("PKWN") is the constituent Singapore law practice of our licensed joint law venture in Singapore, Mayer Brown PK Wong & Nair Pte. Ltd. Details of the individual Mayer Brown Practices and PKWN can be found in the Legal Notices section of our website. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of Mayer Brown.

© Copyright 2023. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.

This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.