In this episode, Elizabeth Crouse meets with Bentina Terry to discuss the tools available to utilities to address the operational pressures of climate change and an evolving economy while always putting their customers and communities first.

Bentina Terry serves as Senior Vice President of Georgia Power's Customer Strategy and Solutions, a utilities company that creates solutions to help the

company better align with its customers to meet their needs in today's dynamic and evolving energy landscape. Bentina is very active in her community and has been honored numerous times for her leadership and influence in Atlanta and Florida.

