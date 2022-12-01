With the macro landscape changing rapidly, transformation of electric utility operating models and capital allocation strategies will be required in order to address pressures on cash flow, balance sheets, returns and equity valuations while delivering on reliability, affordability and energy transition commitments.

"Transform to Transition," a paper authored by A&M Energy experts, details four key moves to address near-term challenges while re-positioning for the future.

Accelerate the transition to a structurally lower-OpEx business model

Source and allocate capital fund increasing infrastructure investments

Grow billing determinants

Re-set the strategic growth narrative

