United States:
Transform To Transition: An Inflection Point For US Utilities
01 December 2022
Alvarez & Marsal
With the macro landscape changing rapidly, transformation of
electric utility operating models and capital allocation strategies
will be required in order to address pressures on cash flow,
balance sheets, returns and equity valuations while delivering on
reliability, affordability and energy transition commitments.
"Transform to Transition," a paper authored by A&M
Energy experts, details four key moves to address near-term
challenges while re-positioning for the future.
- Accelerate the transition to a structurally lower-OpEx
business model
- Source and allocate capital fund increasing
infrastructure investments
- Grow billing determinants
- Re-set the strategic growth narrative
Learn how Alvarez & Marsal's Transform to Transition
approach can serve as a framework to re-set the strategic
narrative.
