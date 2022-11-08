Shearman & Sterling advised each of Citibank, as Administrative Agent, on a $4 billion revolving credit facility for Sempra Energy and JPMorgan Chase Bank, as Administrative Agent, on a $1.2 billion revolving credit facility for Southern California Gas Company and on a $1.5 billion revolving credit facility for San Diego Gas & Electric Company. Proceeds of the facilities will be used to finance general corporate purposes.

Based in San Diego, California, Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Based in Los Angeles, California, Southern California Gas Company, a regulated public utility company, owns and operates a natural gas distribution, transmission, and storage system. Southern California Gas Company is a subsidiary of Pacific Enterprises.

Based in San Diego, California, San Diego Gas & Electric Company, an electric and gas utility, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas in California. The company owns and operates four natural gas-fired power plants. San Diego Gas & Electric Company is a subsidiary of Enova.

The Shearman & Sterling team leader below was supported byassociates Harveen Dhaliwal and Christian Reese.

Team Leader

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.