Natural gas has always been a focus on Alternative Power Plays. From its use in CHP facilities and much more, it is the dominant fuel source for electric power across much of the country. On this episode, the focus has shifted to discuss another strong influence on the future of natural gas – the increasing pressure on utilities to shift away from natural gas to conservation, electrification, and cleaner fuels, out of concern for the climate. Policy initiatives could alter the availability and/or cost of natural gas for everyone, yet unfortunately, there is no way to exactly know when and how that might occur because there is a patchwork of approaches under consideration.



Our guests for this episode, Jay Balasbas, president of JMB Strategies, and Josh Figueroa, senior associate at the Brattle Group, will give us an overview of the pressures facing the natural gas industry and how they might play out in the form of changes in gas service and energy end-use requirements, as well as what some of the alternatives may be and some examples from actual proposals on regulatory treatment of gas infrastructure.



To learn more about Josh Figueroa, visit: https://www.brattle.com/experts/josh-figueroa/



To read more about Jay Balasbas, visit: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jay-balasbas-b9abb816/

