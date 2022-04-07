- Massachusetts AG Maura Healey announced on March 29th that her office had reached a settlement agreement with several Massachusetts utility companies doing business under the name National Grid, as well as their parent company, National Grid USA . The settlement relates to National Grid's proposed sale of Rhode Island subsidiary Narragansett Electric Company.
- In July 2021, the Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities issued an order waiving a full review of National Grid's sale of Narragansett. The AG's Office, acting as ratepayer advocate for Massachusetts consumers, appealed the order and, in February 2022, secured a stay of the sale. The settlement agreement permits the sale to proceed, and goes into effect upon closing.
- Under the terms of the settlement, National Grid agreed to "eliminate, mitigate... offset... or absorb" $29 million in costs relating to the sale of Narragansett, as opposed to passing those costs on to Massachusetts consumers. In addition, National Grid agreed to provide customers with a $7.9 million credit to mitigate projected cost increases and $4 million in debt forgiveness. It will also provide $1 million for the AG's Residential Energy Assistance Grant Program.
