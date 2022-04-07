ARTICLE

Litigation Disputes Involving Renewable Energy Decommissioning Responsibilities Lewis Roca As renewable energy projects approach the end of their lifespan, companies may face various legal issues associated with the decommissioning or repowering processes, some of which may lead to litigation.

Capturing The Moment: Congress Moves Forward To Promote Carbon Capture Technologies Arnold & Porter A key CCUS provision, not in the IIJA, but rather in the Build Back Better Act, which did not pass, were modifications to the 45Q tax credit for carbon oxide sequestration...

CEQA To Project Proponents: ‘Why Can't You Do Solar?' Manatt, Phelps & Phillips LLP A mammoth case out of Lake Tahoe affirms a new environmental review obligation for project proponents: Why can't you do solar? Upending what traditionally was a relatively straightforward...

Securities And Exchange Commission Or Securities And Environment Commission? The SEC Proposes New Rules For Climate-Related Disclosures Foley & Lardner On March 21, 2022, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission released a comprehensive set of proposed rules mandating climate-related risk disclosures for public companies (Proposed Rule).

Sackett II Wetland Case Brewing Even As "Waters Of The United States" Definition Simmers Williams Mullen On January 24, 2022, the United States Supreme Court granted an appeal to reconsider the extent of federal Clean Water Act (CWA) jurisdiction involving wetlands on a couple's property in Idaho.