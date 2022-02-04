- New York AG Letitia James sued energy services providers Major Energy Services LLC and Major Energy Electric Services, LLC (collectively, "Major Energy") over allegations that Major Energy used misleading marketing tactics to sell overpriced natural gas and electricity in violation of New York's consumer protection laws.
- The complaint alleges, among other things, that Major Energy made false promises of lower prices and savings and that its sales representatives misled consumers by creating a false impression that they worked for the consumer's local utility, including by displaying fake badges, in order to entice consumers to switch their utility provider. It also alleges that in many instances, sales representatives enrolled some consumers in its programs without their consent.
- The complaint seeks injunctive relief, restitution, disgorgement, and civil penalties.
