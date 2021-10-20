The New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (NJBPU) recently published notice for a series of public meetings to collect stakeholder input on Grid Modernization and improving the Interconnection Process in New Jersey. We at Archer Law & Archer Public Affairs have been anticipating that the NJBPU would be undertaking such a process to address regulatory issues that could lead to comprehensive grid modernization proposals.

The initial focus of the agency will be on the Interconnection Process. However, we believe that comments and stakeholder engagement will likely include issues such as Integration of Microgrids, Distributed Energy Resources (DER), Energy Storage, Net Metering, Remote Net Metering, and Aggregated DER implementation of FERC Order 2222.

The first stakeholder meeting will be held on October 26, 2021, and three subsequent meetings will be held through March 1, 2022, with a final report scheduled for presentation on May 2, 2022. In addition to stakeholder meetings, public comments will be accepted by the NJBPU on a rolling basis through March 22, 2022.

You can find the full public notice, including the stakeholder meeting schedule and registration to view or participate in this proceeding here.

