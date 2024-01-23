Welcome to Goodwin's ERISA Litigation Update. Litigation involving ERISA-governed benefits plans has exploded in recent years. Lawyers in our award-winning ERISA Litigation practice have extensive experience litigating these cases across the country, as well as representing clients in Department of Labor investigations. The ERISA Litigation Update will gather notable developments in this space, including important court decisions and appeals as well as regulatory guidance, and provide information regarding those developments on a quarterly basis.
IN THIS ISSUE
- 2023 Trends in ERISA Litigation Concerning Retirement Plans
- Second Circuit Court of Appeals Affirms Summary Judgment and Dismissal of Claims
- Defendants Prevail at Trial in Case Challenging Use of Company Stock Fund
- District Court Dismisses Breach of Fiduciary Duty Claims Regarding Target-Date Funds
- District Court Dismisses Complaint Due to Lack of Standing
- Recent Insights
Please click here to read the full article.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.