Reinhart Strengthens Trusts And Estates Practice With Addition Of Attorney Abigail McGowan

Reinhart Boerner Van Deuren s.c. (Reinhart) is pleased to announce the addition of Abigail (Abby) McGowan, who joins the Trusts and Estates Practice in the firm's Milwaukee office. McGowan advises clients on the complex issues surrounding trust, estate and fiduciary litigation. Providing sophisticated, comprehensive guidance in estate planning, business succession planning and tax-related matters, her clients include business owners and high-net-worth individuals.

With her versatile skillset, McGowan's practice spans the entire spectrum, from compliance counseling and litigation prevention to trial and appeal. As a trusted adviser, she excels at fostering collaboration with clients and all involved parties in matters such as breach of trust, breach of fiduciary duty, undue influence, fiduciary removal and defense, and construction and reformation matters.

"Abby's dedication to client service and her exceptional legal skills make her a valuable asset to our Trusts and Estates Team,” said Reinhart CEO Al Orr. “She brings a unique blend of empathy and experience that will be instrumental in helping our clients achieve their estate planning goals."

Known for her compassionate and detail-oriented approach, Abby prioritizes building strong client relationships and taking the time to understand their unique needs and concerns. She thrives on helping clients navigate even the most complex legal situations, whether it's ensuring peace of mind through estate planning or securing a fair outcome through litigation.

