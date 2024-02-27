United States:
CTA Reporting - Something You Need To Trust
27 February 2024
Thompson Coburn LLP
This article from Wolters Kluwer provides a good primer on some
of the issues that trusts face under the new Corporate Transparency
Act.
Trusts, if they are created from a state filing, can be
reporting entities under the CTA. They also can be beneficial
owners of entities with reporting obligations.
If a trust is either a reporting entity or a beneficial owner,
then you need to determine who is the person or people who are the
trust's beneficial owners.
In the case of trusts, there are two issues of concern.
First, is the trust a reporting company – meaning it must
file a BOI report. Second, if the trust owns or controls a
reporting company, who are the reporting company's beneficial
owners.
www.wolterskluwer.com/...
