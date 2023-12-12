United States:
Corporate Transparency Act, Coming New Year's Day
12 December 2023
Thompson Coburn LLP
Everyone should be prepared for the requirements in the
Corporate Transparency Act, which is effective New Year's Day.
My colleagues Eileen Duffy Robinett and Fred Strasheim wrote about
the upcoming reporting requirements of the CTA, which constitutes
major new federal regulation that will have wide-reaching impact.
Limited partnerships, corporations, limited liability companies,
trusts and others will want to pay close attention to these
changes.
Put simply, the CTA has far-reaching implications, and all
existing (and to-be-formed) limited partnerships, corporations,
limited liability companies, trusts and other associations will
want to evaluate whether they may be subject to its reporting
requirements.
