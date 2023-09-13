Why is Alaska a popular state for creating trusts? Listen in to today's episode when our host Mary Vandenack, CEO, Founder, and Managing Partner at Vandenack Weaver LLC, and her guest, Abigail O'Connor of O'Connor Law LLC, explore the allure of Alaska for creating trusts. Learn why someone would consider an Alaska asset protection trust, their history, the requirements to qualify, creditor protection, the estate tax consequences, and the most important considerations in choosing a jurisdiction. Whether you're new to trusts or a seasoned pro, this episode provides invaluable insights for informed decision-making.

Originally published 15 August 2023.

