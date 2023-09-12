Welcome to today's episode with our guest Joy Matak, a partner at SAX, an accounting firm offering Tax Advisory Solutions. On this episode, Joy and our host Mary Vandenack, CEO, Founder, and Managing Partner at Vandenack Weaver LLC share valuable insights on Non-Grantor Trusts. Listen in as they guide you through the definition and mechanics of non-grantor trusts, explaining how they differ from other trusts, as well as the various ways you can leverage them to reduce estate taxes. Whether you are a seasoned investor, a business owner, or just curious about estate planning and tax optimization, this episode is for you.

Originally published 1 August 2023.

