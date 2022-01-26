ARTICLE

LexisNexis/Matthew Bender recently published a comprehensive update by Anna Pinedo and Bradley Berman of "The Trust Indenture Act of 1939," which is Chapter 8 of the Federal Securities Act of 1933 treatise. Last updated in 2009, the new update adds many practical capital markets oriented tips and analysis to this treatise. A discussion of the Marblegate line of cases is included, as are detailed explanations of the interplay between the Trust Indenture Act and the mechanics of debt securities offerings under a shelf registration statement.

