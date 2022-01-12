ARTICLE

Guest:

Michael Weaver

Mike's practice focuses on providing experienced counsel to businesses and individuals. His areas of expertise include corporate and business law, real estate transactions, federal and state taxation and tax planning, estate, retirement and financial planning, and trust administration and probate.

This week on Legal Visionaries our host Mary Vandenack, the Founder and Managing Partner at Vandenack Weaver and her guest, Mike Weaver, Managing Member at Vandenack Weaver discuss some techniques using trusts that business owners should consider when selling. What is a Grantor Trust? How does a GRAT work? Why and when are these trusts beneficial? How is a NING technique used? What requirements are needed to maintain non-Grantor status? If you are planning to sell your business, tune in to learn about these techniques for improving the status of your income tax and estate plan.

Originally published November 9, 2021

