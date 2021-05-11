Trustees of The Edward Gorey Charitable Trust are set to act as executive producers in the planned live-action adaptation of Gorey's 1957 book The Doubtful Guest. According to Deadline:

Andy and Barbara Muschietti's (It: Chapter Two) newly launched production company Double Dream has set up the feature pitch The Doubtful Guest with Amblin.

The project is being written by Oscar-nominated The Big Sick scribe Emily V. Gordon and has her husband and Big Sickactor/co-writer Kumail Nanjiani attached to star.

Based on Edward Gorey's book of the same name, It remake filmmaker Andy Muschietti is attached to direct.

The Doubtful Guest, Gorey's third book, is one of his most distinctive works. Originally published in 1957, the story revolves around a mysterious, mischievous creature whose unannounced and unwelcome arrival at a family's home brings trouble and chaos.

Siblings Andy and Barbara Muschietti will produce alongside Dani Bernfeld. Oscar nominees and husband and wife team Gordon and Nanjiani will executive-produce.