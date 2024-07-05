Is Chevron Gone But Not Forgotten?

The US Supreme Court has addressed the deference rule in interpreting and applying Congressionally enacted federal law by federal agencies versus a Court's understanding where gaps exist. It is an interesting civics read concerning the three branches of government, separation of powers, and enforcement. The question is, what now? How will this impact the maritime community?

In a 6-3 ruling, a majority of justices held that the high court's test established in 1984's Chevron v. Natural Resources Defense Council improperly prioritized the executive branch's legal interpretations over the judicial branch's. www.law360.com/...

