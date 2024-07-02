ARTICLE
2 July 2024

Federal Circuit PTAB Appeal Statistics For April And May 2024

FH
Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner, LLP

Contributor

Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner, LLP logo
Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner, LLP is a law firm dedicated to advancing ideas, discoveries, and innovations that drive businesses around the world. From offices in the United States, Europe, and Asia, Finnegan works with leading innovators to protect, advocate, and leverage their most important intellectual property (IP) assets.
Explore
In post-grant appeals from the PTAB to the Federal Circuit in April and May, the outcomes skewed heavily in favor of appellees. In April, the Federal Circuit affirmed the PTAB on every issue in 11 cases (91.67%).
United States Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Photo of Daniel F. Klodowski
Photo of Audrey J. Parker
Photo of Jason Stach
Photo of Elliot C. Cook
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

In post-grant appeals from the PTAB to the Federal Circuit in April and May, the outcomes skewed heavily in favor of appellees. In April, the Federal Circuit affirmed the PTAB on every issue in 11 cases (91.67%) and reversed or vacated every issue in 1 appeal (8.33%). The court did not issue any opinions with mixed outcomes, in which at least one issue was affirmed and at least one issue was not, and did not dismiss any appeals on substantive (e.g., non-settlement) grounds. None of the post-grant appeals resulted in precedential opinions.

1486976.jpg

In May, the Federal Circuit affirmed the PTAB on every issue in 13 cases (86.67%) on appeal from post-grant proceedings and issued 2 opinions (13.33%) with a mixed outcome, including two precedential opinions: IOENGINE, LLC v. Ingenico Inc. (No. 21-1227) and LKQ Corp. v. GM Global Technology Operations LLC (No. 21-2348). The court did not dismiss any appeals on substantive grounds or issue any opinions in which every issue was reversed or vacated.

1486976a.jpg

Through May 31, 2024, the Federal Circuit cumulatively decided 1,312 appeals from the PTAB in IPRs, CBMs, and PGRs. While the vast majority of these appeals came from IPR proceedings, the number of PGR appeals has slowly increased over time.

In IPR appeals, the Federal Circuit has cumulatively affirmed the PTAB on every issue in 923 cases (74.68%) and reversed or vacated the PTAB on every issue in 152 cases (12.30%). A mixed outcome on appeal occurred in 123 cases (9.95%), and the court dismissed 38 IPR appeals (3.07%) without rendering a decision on the merits.

1486976b.jpg

In PGR appeals, the Federal Circuit cumulatively affirmed the PTAB on every issue in 15 cases (68.18%), issued a mixed outcome in 3 cases (13.64%), and reversed or vacated every issue in 4 cases (18.18%). No PGR appeals have been dismissed on substantive grounds.

1486976c.jpg

Taken together, in decisions for IPR, CBM, and PGR appeals, the Federal Circuit affirmed every issue in 979 cases (74.62%), issued a mixed outcome in 130 cases (9.91%), reversed or vacated every issue in 161 cases (12.27%), and dismissed 42 cases (3.20%) on substantive grounds.

1486976d.jpg

Of the 1,312 IPR, CBM, and PGR cumulative appeals that it has considered, the Federal Circuit issued Rule 36 affirmances in 562 cases (42.84%). The court issued written opinions, including affirmances, reversals, dismissals, and mixed decisions, in 750 cases (57.16%). The ratio of Rule 36 affirmances to written decisions has generally trended downward over time.

1486976e.jpg

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Daniel F. Klodowski
Daniel F. Klodowski
Photo of Audrey J. Parker
Audrey J. Parker
Photo of Jason Stach
Jason Stach
Photo of Elliot C. Cook
Elliot C. Cook
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More