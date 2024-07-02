ARTICLE
2 July 2024

The Floodgates Have Opened: Supreme Court Scuttles Chevron, Brings New Uncertainty To Regulated Industries

AV
Axinn Veltrop & Harkrider

Contributor

Axinn Veltrop & Harkrider logo
Axinn combines the skills, experience and dedication of the world’s largest firms with the focus, responsiveness, efficiency and attention to client needs of the best boutiques. The firm was established with a common vision: provide the highest level of service and strategic acumen in antitrust, intellectual property and high-stakes litigation.
Explore
For forty years, Chevron has put a thumb on the scales in favor of the executive agencies whenever their decisions were challenged in court. Now, the Supreme Court has overturned that longstanding precedent...
United States Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Photo of Chad A. Landmon
Photo of Aaron Z. Savit, PhD
Photo of Ian Swan
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

For forty years, Chevron has put a thumb on the scales in favor of the executive agencies whenever their decisions were challenged in court. Now, the Supreme Court has overturned that longstanding precedent, issuing its opinion in the two cases that will define judicial deference to executive agencies going forward. In today's decision in Loper Bright and Relentless, the Supreme Court scuttled Chevron, holding that the precedent could not be squared with the Administrative Procedure Act (APA), which requires that courts decide "'all relevant questions of law' arising on review of agency action." The Court criticized the underlying reasoning for Chevron, which assumed that any statutory ambiguities implicitly delegate interpretive authority to Executive Agencies. The Court also determined that common justifications for agency deference, such as agency expertise or the promotion of uniformity in the law, could not displace the judiciary's interpretive role. Importantly, the Court confirmed that holdings in previous cases decided under Chevron will remain in effect.

As we explained more fully in another article, those two cases, Loper Bright Enterprises v. Raimondo and Relentless, Inc. v. Department of Commerce, have broadly similar facts. Both cases involve the application of the Chevron doctrine to fisheries rules requiring that fishing vessels pay for fees associated with on-board monitors. Those rules were upheld by lower courts, and the Supreme Court granted certiorari to consider "[w]hether the Court should overrule Chevron or at least clarify that statutory silence concerning controversial powers expressly but narrowly granted elsewhere in the statute does not constitute an ambiguity requiring deference to the agency."

In recent years, the Supreme Court has not directly cited Chevron in multiple cases regarding agency deference. See e.g., Am. Hosp. Ass'n v. Becerra, 142 S. Ct. 1896 (2022). As such, many observers expected that the Court would take this opportunity to either narrow Chevron deference or replace it entirely. Now that Chevron has been definitively overturned, FDA will likely find its determinations are more frequently challenged in court. This will lead to greater uncertainty for regulated industry and may ultimately affect the Agency's approach to its decision-making processes generally, including potentially slowing down the speed with which FDA renders its decisions.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Chad A. Landmon
Chad A. Landmon
Photo of Aaron Z. Savit, PhD
Aaron Z. Savit, PhD
Photo of Ian Swan
Ian Swan
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More