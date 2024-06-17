The Texas legal landscape will change significantly on September 1, 2024, with the launch of the Business Court and the 15th Court of Appeals. While the start date is set, many details are still uncertain. In this episode, Tyler Talbert, a board-certified civil appellate lawyer from Waco, joins hosts Todd Smith and Jody Sanders to delve into these groundbreaking new courts. Among the topics covered are what practitioners should expect when the courts open, the strategic implications for litigation, and the potential challenges that lie ahead. Tyler shares insights on the specialized jurisdiction of the Business Court, the statewide reach of the 15th Court of Appeals, and how these changes could reshape legal practice in Texas.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.