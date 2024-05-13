Jenner & Block has published the 2023 edition of Protecting Confidential Legal Information: A Handbook Analyzing Issues under the Attorney-Client Privilege and the Work Product Doctrine, a comprehensive look at issues related to attorney-client privilege and the work product doctrine. First published in 1984, the guide remains one of the firm's most popular publications and an invaluable resource.

