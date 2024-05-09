In This Issue:

Pro Bono Events

  • Kramer Levin Celebrates the 25th Anniversary of Brooklyn Legal Services Externship

Honors and Awards

  • Brooklyn Defender Services to Honor Kramer Levin at 2024 Family Defense Benefit

Pro Bono Highlights

  • Kramer Levin Wins Appeal of Child Neglect Finding
  • Asylum Victory for Peruvian Woman and Her Son
  • Amicus Brief Supporting Congestion Pricing for New York City
  • Kramer Levin Obtains Approval of Client's VAWA Petition and Application to Adjust Status
  • Asylum Victory for Peruvian Woman and Her Five Children
  • Kramer Levin Files Amicus Brief in Support of Transgender Veterans
  • Win for Consumer Debtors in Fifth Circuit Pro Bono Bankruptcy Appeal

Clinics and Trainings

  • Pro Bono Legal Health Check Workshop with TrustLaw
  • NYC Business Solutions Virtual Small Business Clinics
  • NYLAG Clinic to Assist Guinean Asylum Seekers

View Pro Bono News: Spring 2024.

