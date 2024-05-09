In This Issue:
- Kramer Levin Celebrates the 25th Anniversary of Brooklyn Legal
Services Externship
- Brooklyn Defender Services to Honor Kramer Levin at 2024 Family
Defense Benefit
- Kramer Levin Wins Appeal of Child Neglect Finding
- Asylum Victory for Peruvian Woman and Her Son
- Amicus Brief Supporting Congestion Pricing for New York City
- Kramer Levin Obtains Approval of Client's VAWA Petition and Application to Adjust Status
- Asylum Victory for Peruvian Woman and Her Five Children
- Kramer Levin Files Amicus Brief in Support of Transgender Veterans
- Win for Consumer Debtors in Fifth Circuit Pro Bono Bankruptcy
Appeal
- Pro Bono Legal Health Check Workshop with TrustLaw
- NYC Business Solutions Virtual Small Business Clinics
- NYLAG Clinic to Assist Guinean Asylum Seekers
