In this episode of On Trial, host Christopher DeGennaro sits down with seasoned trial lawyer and CNN legal commentator Paul Callan, former deputy chief of the Brooklyn District Attorney's Office, with 30 years' experience as a trial lawyer. Throughout his career, Paul has tried civil and criminal cases on both sides of the V. In addition to sharing his views on the most important parts of trial (jury selection and cross-examination), as well as the most important skills of trial lawyers (perseverance and conveying absolute sincerity), Paul shares some wonderful war stories, including representing the estate of Nicole Brown Simpson in the OJ Simpson civil trial and helping bring the Son of Sam to justice.

