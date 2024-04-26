United States:
Senior Counsel Roger Witten Discusses WilmerHale
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Senior Counsel - Litigation
"We strive at WilmerHale to give younger lawyers the same
opportunities, in terms of training and learning, that we who have
been here for a long time had ourselves ... That includes an effort
to teach people how to do it right and to teach people why
excellence is important."
Read Roger Witten's biography.
To view the full article please click here.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration from United States
Defenses To Contract Damages In New York
KI Legal
Defendants who face breach of contract damages claims can assert several defenses to mitigate, or altogether eliminate, a potential award of damages against them.
Is Premises Liability The Same As Negligence?
Ward and Smith, P.A.
In today's world, we travel all the time. We shop at grocery stores and department stores, we take walks on the sidewalks in our neighborhoods, and we go to large events, such as concerts or weddings, at various venues.
Defamation vs. Free Speech
Buckingham, Doolittle & Burroughs
The concepts of defamation and free speech often collide, raising questions about where the line should be drawn between the right to express oneself and the responsibility...