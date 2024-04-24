ARTICLE

There has been much in the news recently about whether Delaware's preeminence in the world of corporations and alternative entities is being materially challenged by other states–such as Texas or Nevada. Recently, Texas armed its challenge with the passing of legislation creating a new system of business courts designed to better address the needs of sophisticated, commercial litigants.

The Spring 2024 edition of The Advocate, the journal of the Litigation Section of the Texas Bar Association, contains a series of articles on many aspects of the new Texas business courts, including support for and challenges facing that legislation and the courts it created. My colleague (Mackenzie Wrobel) and I contributed an article titled: "Lessons Learned: What Can the New Texas Business Courts Learn from the Experience of Its Sister States.?" In that article we discuss how states such as Delaware, North Carolina, Georgia and Wyoming have approached the tasks of creating business courts that foster the stability and predictability that sophisticated commercial litigants seek in submitting their disputes to such tribunals.

It will be interesting to watch how Texas navigates the same ground as some of her sister states. Stay tuned.

